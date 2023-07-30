The Miami Dolphins have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it ranked 18th defensively with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins had six wins at home last year and three away.

Miami got seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, catching 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

As a tone-setter on defense, Jalen Ramsey collected 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

