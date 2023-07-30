The Washington Mystics (12-12) will visit the Atlanta Dream (13-11) after losing six consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Dream are 13-9-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics are 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 12 out of the Dream's 23 games have hit the over.

A total of nine Mystics games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.