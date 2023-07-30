Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 52 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Cooper has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.219
|.325
|OBP
|.263
|.441
|SLG
|.397
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|41/7
|K/BB
|54/9
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
