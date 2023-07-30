The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 52 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.9% of his games this season, Cooper has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .289 AVG .219 .325 OBP .263 .441 SLG .397 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 41/7 K/BB 54/9 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings