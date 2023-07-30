Garrett Hampson is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersJuly 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 26 against the Rays) he went 2-for-4 with a triple.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .261.

Hampson is batting .462 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%) Hampson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Hampson has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 28 .259 AVG .263 .338 OBP .333 .414 SLG .329 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 4 RBI 6 19/5 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings