Garrett Hampson is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersJuly 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 26 against the Rays) he went 2-for-4 with a triple.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .261.
  • Hampson is batting .462 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%) Hampson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 28
.259 AVG .263
.338 OBP .333
.414 SLG .329
7 XBH 4
1 HR 0
4 RBI 6
19/5 K/BB 22/7
1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.