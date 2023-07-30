Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Garrett Hampson is back in action for the Miami Marlins versus Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersJuly 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 26 against the Rays) he went 2-for-4 with a triple.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Tigers Player Props
|Marlins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Tigers
|Marlins vs Tigers Odds
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .261.
- Hampson is batting .462 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%) Hampson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Hampson has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.259
|AVG
|.263
|.338
|OBP
|.333
|.414
|SLG
|.329
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|19/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.