Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- In 82 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Segura has driven home a run in 16 games this season (19.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.247
|AVG
|.190
|.321
|OBP
|.232
|.267
|SLG
|.272
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Skubal (1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing batters.
