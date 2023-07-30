Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
  • Segura has gotten a hit in 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.0%).
  • In 82 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Segura has driven home a run in 16 games this season (19.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 39
.247 AVG .190
.321 OBP .232
.267 SLG .272
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
9 RBI 11
22/16 K/BB 25/6
5 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Skubal (1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing batters.
