Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.0%).

In 82 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Segura has driven home a run in 16 games this season (19.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.

He has scored in 23 games this season (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .247 AVG .190 .321 OBP .232 .267 SLG .272 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 11 22/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

