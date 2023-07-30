The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .295 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (52 of 80), with more than one hit 20 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven home a run in 16 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games.

In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .281 AVG .308 .318 OBP .355 .347 SLG .406 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 11 RBI 9 22/6 K/BB 31/11 4 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings