The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .295 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Berti has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (52 of 80), with more than one hit 20 times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven home a run in 16 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games.
  • In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 42
.281 AVG .308
.318 OBP .355
.347 SLG .406
7 XBH 9
0 HR 2
11 RBI 9
22/6 K/BB 31/11
4 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Tigers will send Skubal (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
