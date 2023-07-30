Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .295 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (52 of 80), with more than one hit 20 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven home a run in 16 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.281
|AVG
|.308
|.318
|OBP
|.355
|.347
|SLG
|.406
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|22/6
|K/BB
|31/11
|4
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
