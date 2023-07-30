The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (89) this season while batting .240 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 31st in slugging.

In 61.4% of his 101 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has an RBI in 32 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .233 AVG .246 .299 OBP .360 .444 SLG .524 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 24 RBI 30 50/17 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings