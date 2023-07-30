Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (89) this season while batting .240 with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 31st in slugging.
- In 61.4% of his 101 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has an RBI in 32 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.246
|.299
|OBP
|.360
|.444
|SLG
|.524
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|30
|50/17
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Skubal (1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
