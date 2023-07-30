The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.478) and OPS (.906) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Arraez has gotten a hit in 80 of 99 games this year (80.8%), including 42 multi-hit games (42.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games this season, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 35.4% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 47
.423 AVG .339
.460 OBP .397
.515 SLG .439
15 XBH 14
1 HR 2
27 RBI 24
7/14 K/BB 17/16
1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal (1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
