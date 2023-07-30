The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.478) and OPS (.906) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 80 of 99 games this year (80.8%), including 42 multi-hit games (42.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games this season, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .423 AVG .339 .460 OBP .397 .515 SLG .439 15 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 7/14 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings