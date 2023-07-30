Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.478) and OPS (.906) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 80 of 99 games this year (80.8%), including 42 multi-hit games (42.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games this season, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.423
|AVG
|.339
|.460
|OBP
|.397
|.515
|SLG
|.439
|15
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|7/14
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
