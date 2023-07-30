Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (56-49) and the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 30.

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

  • The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Marlins have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 31 (64.6%) of those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 21-5, a 80.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60% chance to win.
  • Miami has scored 428 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 23 Rockies W 3-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Ty Blach
July 25 @ Rays L 4-1 Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow
July 26 @ Rays W 7-1 Sandy Alcantara vs Zach Eflin
July 28 Tigers W 6-5 Braxton Garrett vs Reese Olson
July 29 Tigers L 5-0 Johnny Cueto vs Beau Brieske
July 30 Tigers - Jesús Luzardo vs Tarik Skubal
July 31 Phillies - Edward Cabrera vs Taijuan Walker
August 1 Phillies - Sandy Alcantara vs Ranger Suárez
August 2 Phillies - Braxton Garrett vs Zack Wheeler
August 3 Phillies - Johnny Cueto vs Aaron Nola
August 4 @ Rangers - Jesús Luzardo vs Martín Pérez

