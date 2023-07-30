Marlins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (56-49) and the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 30.
The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.
Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 31 (64.6%) of those contests.
- Miami has a record of 21-5, a 80.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60% chance to win.
- Miami has scored 428 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Rockies
|W 3-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Ty Blach
|July 25
|@ Rays
|L 4-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 26
|@ Rays
|W 7-1
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zach Eflin
|July 28
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Braxton Garrett vs Reese Olson
|July 29
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Johnny Cueto vs Beau Brieske
|July 30
|Tigers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Tarik Skubal
|July 31
|Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Taijuan Walker
|August 1
|Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ranger Suárez
|August 2
|Phillies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zack Wheeler
|August 3
|Phillies
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Aaron Nola
|August 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Martín Pérez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.