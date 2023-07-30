Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (56-49) and the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 30.

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 31 (64.6%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 21-5, a 80.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60% chance to win.

Miami has scored 428 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule