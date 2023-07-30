Luis Arraez and Javier Baez will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins face the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Marlins have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 7 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -150 +125 7 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 31 of the 48 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.6%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Miami has a 21-5 record (winning 80.8% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 60%.

Miami has played in 104 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-51-4).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-21 24-28 26-22 29-27 43-38 12-11

