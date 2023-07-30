Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are third-worst in MLB action with 93 home runs.

Miami is 22nd in baseball, slugging .397.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (428 total runs).

The Marlins' .320 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Marlins strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-best mark in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Miami's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Luzardo heads into the outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Luzardo has put up 17 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 8/4/2023 Rangers - Away Jesús Luzardo Martín Pérez

