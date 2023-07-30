Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (56-49) on Sunday, July 30, when they square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at LoanDepot park at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.22 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Marlins and Tigers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Marlins (-150), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Marlins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 31 out of the 48 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 21-5 (winning 80.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 60% chance to win.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 40.5%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 24-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.