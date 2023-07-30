Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Tigers on July 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Detroit Tigers matchup at LoanDepot park on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 21 starts this season.
- In 21 starts, Luzardo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI (146 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .381/.429/.478 on the season.
- Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 89 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .240/.331/.485 so far this season.
- Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a walk.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has put up 90 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .230/.308/.408 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 47 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .223/.263/.329 on the year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
