The Miami Marlins (56-49) and Detroit Tigers (47-58) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Tarik Skubal (1-1, 3.71 ERA).

Marlins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.22 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.22, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.147.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Luzardo has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season entering this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

