Nick Fortes -- batting .200 with a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .214 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Fortes has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 17 games this season (25.8%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this year (25.8%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.238 AVG .190
.294 OBP .232
.277 SLG .295
2 XBH 5
1 HR 3
12 RBI 7
14/7 K/BB 29/6
2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
