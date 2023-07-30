Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- batting .200 with a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .214 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17 games this season (25.8%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (25.8%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.238
|AVG
|.190
|.294
|OBP
|.232
|.277
|SLG
|.295
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|14/7
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
