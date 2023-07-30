Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .263 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (38 of 67), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (4.5%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.218
|AVG
|.301
|.287
|OBP
|.356
|.307
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|15/10
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
