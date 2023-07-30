On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .263 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

In 56.7% of his games this season (38 of 67), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (4.5%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .218 AVG .301 .287 OBP .356 .307 SLG .439 8 XBH 9 0 HR 3 8 RBI 11 15/10 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings