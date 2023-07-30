On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .263 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 56.7% of his games this season (38 of 67), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (4.5%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 35
.218 AVG .301
.287 OBP .356
.307 SLG .439
8 XBH 9
0 HR 3
8 RBI 11
15/10 K/BB 14/11
1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
