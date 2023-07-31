Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Tigers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .267 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 71st in slugging.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 100 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.0% of those games.
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (36 of 100), with more than one RBI 16 times (16.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (35.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.304
|AVG
|.231
|.344
|OBP
|.282
|.464
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|27
|53/13
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 36th, 1.274 WHIP ranks 38th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.