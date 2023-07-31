Bryan De La Cruz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Tigers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .267 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 71st in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 100 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.0% of those games.

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (36 of 100), with more than one RBI 16 times (16.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (35.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .304 AVG .231 .344 OBP .282 .464 SLG .400 19 XBH 17 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 53/13 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings