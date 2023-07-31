The Miami Dolphins have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.

Miami had seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, catching 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and accumulated 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Jalen Ramsey delivered four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.