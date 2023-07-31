Garrett Cooper, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this year (66.3%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has driven in a run in 27 games this year (33.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .288 AVG .219 .323 OBP .263 .455 SLG .397 13 XBH 12 6 HR 7 25 RBI 21 42/7 K/BB 54/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings