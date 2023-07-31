Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this year (66.3%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has driven in a run in 27 games this year (33.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.288
|AVG
|.219
|.323
|OBP
|.263
|.455
|SLG
|.397
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|21
|42/7
|K/BB
|54/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
