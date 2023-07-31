Garrett Hampson -- hitting .423 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Taijuan Walker

BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .275 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Hampson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .563.

In 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%) Hampson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.3%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Hampson has picked up an RBI in 17.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 19 times this year (35.8%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .290 AVG .263 .362 OBP .333 .452 SLG .329 8 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 6 19/5 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 2

