Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Garrett Hampson -- hitting .423 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .275 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Hampson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .563.
- In 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%) Hampson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.3%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI in 17.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 19 times this year (35.8%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.290
|AVG
|.263
|.362
|OBP
|.333
|.452
|SLG
|.329
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|19/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (11-4) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
