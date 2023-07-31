The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .205.

In 49.0% of his 51 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .227 AVG .183 .298 OBP .289 .293 SLG .254 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 23/7 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings