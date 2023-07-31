Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .205.
- In 49.0% of his 51 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.227
|AVG
|.183
|.298
|OBP
|.289
|.293
|SLG
|.254
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/7
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Walker (11-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
