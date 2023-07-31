On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .222 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has had a hit in 46 of 83 games this season (55.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (22.9%).

He has gone deep in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Segura has driven home a run in 17 games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 24 times this season (28.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .253 AVG .190 .325 OBP .232 .293 SLG .272 3 XBH 7 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 22/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings