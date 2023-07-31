Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .222 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has had a hit in 46 of 83 games this season (55.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (22.9%).
- He has gone deep in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Segura has driven home a run in 17 games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 24 times this season (28.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.253
|AVG
|.190
|.325
|OBP
|.232
|.293
|SLG
|.272
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|22/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (11-4) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 36th, 1.274 WHIP ranks 38th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
