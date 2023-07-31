Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .148 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

In 59.4% of his games this year (38 of 64), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 11 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .257 AVG .250 .273 OBP .314 .362 SLG .344 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 23/2 K/BB 25/8 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings