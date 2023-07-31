Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .148 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 59.4% of his games this year (38 of 64), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 11 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.257
|AVG
|.250
|.273
|OBP
|.314
|.362
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|23/2
|K/BB
|25/8
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.