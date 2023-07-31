Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jon Berti and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (174 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .299 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 81 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 81 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in 16 games this year (19.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).
- He has scored in 28 games this year (34.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.288
|AVG
|.308
|.323
|OBP
|.355
|.352
|SLG
|.406
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/6
|K/BB
|31/11
|5
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (11-4) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
