Jon Berti and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (174 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .299 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Berti has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 81 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.
  • He has gone deep in two of 81 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in 16 games this year (19.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (34.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 42
.288 AVG .308
.323 OBP .355
.352 SLG .406
7 XBH 9
0 HR 2
11 RBI 9
23/6 K/BB 31/11
5 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Walker (11-4) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
