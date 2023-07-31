Jon Berti and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (174 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .299 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 81 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 81 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in 16 games this year (19.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).

He has scored in 28 games this year (34.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .288 AVG .308 .323 OBP .355 .352 SLG .406 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 11 RBI 9 23/6 K/BB 31/11 5 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings