On Monday, Jorge Soler (.195 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 89 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .240 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 113th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Soler has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (62 of 101), with at least two hits 18 times (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (20.8%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.7% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .233 AVG .246 .299 OBP .360 .444 SLG .524 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 24 RBI 30 50/17 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

