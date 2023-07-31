Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Jorge Soler (.195 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 89 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .240 with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 113th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Soler has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (62 of 101), with at least two hits 18 times (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (20.8%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.246
|.299
|OBP
|.360
|.444
|SLG
|.524
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|30
|50/17
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Walker (11-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.