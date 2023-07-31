Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- In 80.0% of his 100 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 3.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 100), and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.414
|AVG
|.339
|.454
|OBP
|.397
|.505
|SLG
|.439
|15
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|7/15
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (11-4) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
