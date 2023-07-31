The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

In 80.0% of his 100 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 3.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 100), and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.0% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .414 AVG .339 .454 OBP .397 .505 SLG .439 15 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 7/15 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings