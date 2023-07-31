Monday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (57-49) against the Philadelphia Phillies (56-49) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-6) to the mound, while Taijuan Walker (11-4) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 32, or 65.3%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has a record of 33-21 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 436 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

