Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies meet Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has entered 45 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 17-28 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of its 105 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-21 24-28 27-22 29-27 43-38 13-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.