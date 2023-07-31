Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take the field against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are third-worst in MLB action with 95 home runs.

Miami's .399 slugging percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (436 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins' .320 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

Marlins hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Miami has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

The Marlins average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (5-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw two innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Cabrera has recorded three quality starts this season.

Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this game.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers W 8-6 Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 8/4/2023 Rangers - Away Jesús Luzardo Martín Pérez 8/5/2023 Rangers - Away Edward Cabrera Nathan Eovaldi

