How to Watch the Marlins vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take the field against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are third-worst in MLB action with 95 home runs.
- Miami's .399 slugging percentage is 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins' .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (436 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Marlins' .320 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.
- Marlins hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Miami has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Marlins average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Edward Cabrera (5-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw two innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Cabrera has recorded three quality starts this season.
- Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this game.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/26/2023
|Rays
|W 7-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zach Eflin
|7/28/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Reese Olson
|7/29/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Beau Brieske
|7/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Tarik Skubal
|7/31/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Taijuan Walker
|8/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ranger Suárez
|8/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Zack Wheeler
|8/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Aaron Nola
|8/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Martín Pérez
|8/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Nathan Eovaldi
