On Monday, July 31 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (57-49) host the Philadelphia Phillies (56-49) at LoanDepot park in the series opener. Edward Cabrera will get the call for the Marlins, while Taijuan Walker will take the mound for the Phillies.

The favored Marlins have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at -110. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (5-6, 4.74 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (11-4, 4.06 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 32 out of the 49 games, or 65.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Marlins have a 33-21 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those games.

This year, the Phillies have won 14 of 34 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Wendle 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 3rd

