Player props can be found for Luis Arraez and Bryson Stott, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cabrera Stats

The Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Cabrera has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 25 2.0 4 3 3 0 2 at Cardinals Jul. 18 5.0 2 1 1 6 3 at Mariners Jun. 13 4.0 4 5 5 4 3 vs. Royals Jun. 7 5.0 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 10 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 146 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .377/.426/.473 slash line so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (89 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .240/.331/.485 slash line so far this year.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a walk.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Stott Stats

Stott has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.347/.438 so far this year.

Stott has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles and an RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 75 walks and 65 RBI.

He has a slash line of .183/.321/.432 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates Jul. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 6 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

