The Miami Marlins (57-49) host the Philadelphia Phillies (56-49) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent batters. Luis Arraez has an average of .377 (first in league) for the Marlins, and Bryson Stott is eighth at .306 for the Phillies.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (5-6) for the Marlins and Taijuan Walker (11-4) for the Phillies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (5-6, 4.74 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (11-4, 4.06 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera (5-6) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed two innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 4.74, a 1.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.419.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 16 starts, Cabrera has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Edward Cabrera vs. Phillies

The Phillies have scored 470 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 113 home runs, 21st in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Phillies one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-21 with three doubles and two RBI in five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.

Walker heads into this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Walker will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.