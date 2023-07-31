Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .214 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has gotten a hit in 33 of 67 games this season (49.3%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).

He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 67), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 67 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .238 AVG .190 .292 OBP .232 .286 SLG .295 3 XBH 5 1 HR 3 13 RBI 7 14/7 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings