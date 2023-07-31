Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .214 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has gotten a hit in 33 of 67 games this season (49.3%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 67), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 67 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.238
|AVG
|.190
|.292
|OBP
|.232
|.286
|SLG
|.295
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|7
|14/7
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (11-4 with a 4.06 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 38th in WHIP (1.274), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
