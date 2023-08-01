Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .265 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 101 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.6% of his games this year, De La Cruz has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.299
|AVG
|.231
|.343
|OBP
|.282
|.457
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|27
|53/14
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
