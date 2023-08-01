The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .265 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 101 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.6% of his games this year, De La Cruz has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .299 AVG .231 .343 OBP .282 .457 SLG .400 19 XBH 17 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 53/14 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings