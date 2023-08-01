The Miami Dolphins have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it ranked 18th defensively with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. On the road, they were 3-6.

When the underdog, Miami had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and accumulated 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Jalen Ramsey totaled four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2200 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +800

