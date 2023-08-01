Garrett Cooper, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 81 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (17.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 23 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .283 AVG .219 .321 OBP .263 .447 SLG .397 13 XBH 12 6 HR 7 25 RBI 21 43/8 K/BB 54/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings