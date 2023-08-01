Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 81 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (17.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 23 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.283
|AVG
|.219
|.321
|OBP
|.263
|.447
|SLG
|.397
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|21
|43/8
|K/BB
|54/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
