Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .205 with seven doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Stallings has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .227 AVG .183 .298 OBP .289 .293 SLG .254 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 23/7 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings