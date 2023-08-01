Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .205 with seven doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
- Stallings has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.227
|AVG
|.183
|.298
|OBP
|.289
|.293
|SLG
|.254
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/7
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
