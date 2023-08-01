Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .247 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Chisholm enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of them.
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (16 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.268
|AVG
|.232
|.350
|OBP
|.274
|.479
|SLG
|.424
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|12
|27/8
|K/BB
|31/5
|7
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
