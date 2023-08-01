The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .247 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Chisholm enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of them.

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (16 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .268 AVG .232 .350 OBP .274 .479 SLG .424 7 XBH 8 4 HR 5 9 RBI 12 27/8 K/BB 31/5 7 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings