Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .219 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.6%), homering in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.2% of his games this season, Segura has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.247
|AVG
|.190
|.318
|OBP
|.232
|.286
|SLG
|.272
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|22/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (2-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
