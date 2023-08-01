The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .219 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.6%), homering in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.2% of his games this season, Segura has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .247 AVG .190 .318 OBP .232 .286 SLG .272 3 XBH 7 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 22/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings