Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jon Berti and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .294.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 53 of 82 games this year (64.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (25.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 82 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has had an RBI in 16 games this season (19.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%).
- He has scored in 28 of 82 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.279
|AVG
|.308
|.314
|OBP
|.355
|.341
|SLG
|.406
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|24/6
|K/BB
|31/11
|5
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Suarez (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
