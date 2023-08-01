Jon Berti and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .294.

Berti has gotten a hit in 53 of 82 games this year (64.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (25.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 82 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Berti has had an RBI in 16 games this season (19.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%).

He has scored in 28 of 82 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .279 AVG .308 .314 OBP .355 .341 SLG .406 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 11 RBI 9 24/6 K/BB 31/11 5 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings