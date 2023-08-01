Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 91 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .243 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- In 61.8% of his 102 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (33 of 102), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.239
|AVG
|.246
|.302
|OBP
|.360
|.462
|SLG
|.524
|21
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|15
|26
|RBI
|30
|50/17
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.