Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 91 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .243 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

In 61.8% of his 102 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (33 of 102), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .239 AVG .246 .302 OBP .360 .462 SLG .524 21 XBH 23 10 HR 15 26 RBI 30 50/17 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

