Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 80.2% of his 101 games this season, with more than one hit in 42.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 3.0% of his games this year, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Arraez has an RBI in 35 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.421
|AVG
|.339
|.459
|OBP
|.397
|.510
|SLG
|.439
|15
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|7/15
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
