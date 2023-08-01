Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on August 1 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 80.2% of his 101 games this season, with more than one hit in 42.6% of those games.

He has homered in 3.0% of his games this year, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.

Arraez has an RBI in 35 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .421 AVG .339 .459 OBP .397 .510 SLG .439 15 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 7/15 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings