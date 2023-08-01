Tuesday's game between the Miami Marlins (57-50) and Philadelphia Phillies (57-49) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (4-9) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (2-5) will get the nod for the Phillies.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream:

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have won 32, or 64%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Marlins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 438 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).

Marlins Schedule