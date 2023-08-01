Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+115). The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -140 +115 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have put together a 32-18 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64% of those games).

Miami has a record of 23-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (74.2% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 58.3% chance to win.

In the 106 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-52-4).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-22 24-28 27-22 29-28 43-39 13-11

