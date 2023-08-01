Kyle Schwarber and Jon Berti will take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins meet on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are third-worst in MLB play with 96 home runs.

Miami is 21st in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (438 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins rank 14th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

Marlins batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami's 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.275).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.52 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 135 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went nine innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Alcantara enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Alcantara will look to pitch five or more innings for his 19th straight start. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers W 8-6 Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 8/4/2023 Rangers - Away Jesús Luzardo Martín Pérez 8/5/2023 Rangers - Away Edward Cabrera Nathan Eovaldi 8/6/2023 Rangers - Away Sandy Alcantara Jon Gray

