How to Watch the Marlins vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Kyle Schwarber and Jon Berti will take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins meet on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are third-worst in MLB play with 96 home runs.
- Miami is 21st in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins' .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (438 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- Marlins batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami's 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.275).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.52 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 135 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went nine innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Alcantara enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Alcantara will look to pitch five or more innings for his 19th straight start. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Rays
|W 7-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zach Eflin
|7/28/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Reese Olson
|7/29/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Beau Brieske
|7/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Tarik Skubal
|7/31/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Taijuan Walker
|8/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ranger Suárez
|8/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Zack Wheeler
|8/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Aaron Nola
|8/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Martín Pérez
|8/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Nathan Eovaldi
|8/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Jon Gray
