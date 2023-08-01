The Miami Marlins (57-50) and the Philadelphia Phillies (57-49) will clash on Tuesday, August 1 at LoanDepot park, with Sandy Alcantara getting the nod for the Marlins and Ranger Suarez taking the mound for the Phillies. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Marlins (-130). A 7.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (4-9, 4.52 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (2-5, 4.22 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 50 times and won 32, or 64%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Marlins have a 26-11 record (winning 70.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Marlins went 3-5 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Phillies have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 6-10 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Phillies have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+185) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.