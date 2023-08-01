Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Phillies on August 1, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Bryson Stott and other players on the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies prior to their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Alcantara Stats
- Sandy Alcantara (4-9) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 22nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 21 starts this season.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 44th, 1.249 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|9.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|2
|at Orioles
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|8
|3
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 7
|6.2
|8
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .381/.429/.476 slash line on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 25 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .243/.333/.493 so far this season.
- Soler enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Stott Stats
- Stott has recorded 118 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He has a .303/.343/.433 slash line on the year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has collected 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.
- He has a .182/.321/.428 slash line so far this season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 28
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
