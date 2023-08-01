You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Bryson Stott and other players on the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies prior to their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (4-9) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 21 starts this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 44th, 1.249 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 26 9.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Cardinals Jul. 19 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 at Orioles Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 2 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 7 6.2 8 1 1 5 0 at Braves Jul. 2 5.0 5 4 4 6 2

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .381/.429/.476 slash line on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 25 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .243/.333/.493 so far this season.

Soler enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Stott Stats

Stott has recorded 118 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .303/.343/.433 slash line on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has collected 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.

He has a .182/.321/.428 slash line so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 6 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

