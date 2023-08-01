Two of baseball's most consistent hitters go head-to-head when the Miami Marlins (57-50) and Philadelphia Phillies (57-49) play at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at LoanDepot park. Luis Arraez has a .381 batting average (first in league) for the Marlins, while Bryson Stott ranks ninth at .303.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (4-9) for the Marlins and Ranger Suarez (2-5) for the Phillies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (4-9, 4.52 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (2-5, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will hand the ball to Alcantara (4-9) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in nine innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, a 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.249 in 21 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.412) and 113 home runs.

The Phillies have gone 18-for-48 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.

Suarez is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Suarez is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Marlins

He will face a Marlins offense that is hitting .264 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .398 (21st in the league) with 96 total home runs (28th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Marlins this season, Suarez has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out four.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.