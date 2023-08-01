On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .268.

Gurriel has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (26.5%).

In 4.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with two or more runs three times (4.4%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .229 AVG .301 .294 OBP .356 .314 SLG .439 8 XBH 9 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 15/10 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings