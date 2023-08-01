Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .268.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (26.5%).
- In 4.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with two or more runs three times (4.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.229
|AVG
|.301
|.294
|OBP
|.356
|.314
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/10
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (2-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.