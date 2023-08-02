Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .268 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 65 of 102 games this year (63.7%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (35.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.303
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.282
|.458
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|27
|54/15
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 15th in WHIP (1.104), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
