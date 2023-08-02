On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .268 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 65 of 102 games this year (63.7%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.5%).

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (35.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .303 AVG .231 .349 OBP .282 .458 SLG .400 19 XBH 17 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 54/15 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings